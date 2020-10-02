ROAD bosses have defended their record of fixing defects on the A12 after two potholes opened up and caused major delays.

Highways England had to carry out emergency repairs on the defects at Rivenhall and police were forced to close a lane of the A12 as a result.

The partial closure of the Colchester-bound carriageway on Wednesday afternoon led to motorists facing 40 minute delays.

At its worst, a queue was said to have formed five miles back to Hatfield Peverel.

The partial road closure was in place for nearly an hour and caused delays during the evening rush hour.

Photos of the damaged road sparked a reaction from readers on Facebook, who called on Highways England to find a longer-term solution to the defects along the A12.

One said: “The potholes have been falling apart for ages. Why do they let them get in this state before doing the work?

“It is a joke.”

Another added: “This hole has been there ages. It’s about time they fixed it properly.”

Highways England says it has already fixed 504 potholes and small areas of the A12 this year. It says it plans to carry out repairs on seven areas of concern before the end of December.

A spokesman added: "We have a comprehensive maintenance and renewals programme across all of our major roads and motorways across the county, which helps to minimise the risks of potholes occurring.

"When potholes do occur we repair them as soon as possible – any defects that pose a risk to safety are repaired within 24 hours.

"Safety is Highways England’s top priority, and on major routes like the A12 we carry out a rolling programme of safety inspections every seven days to maintain our roads in a safe condition while causing minimal disruption for drivers."

Motorists are urged to report potholes on the A12 to the Highways England Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000.