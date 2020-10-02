NURSERY bosses say they are "very happy" to have found a new home so soon after the building in which they previously operated closed down.
Yellow Brick Road Nursery, in Clacton and Holland-on-Sea, looks after children aged between one and four-years-old, who are all first visited at home before joining the group.
Up until this August, the toddler team had been based within Play Rascal, in Telford Road, but were forced to leave after the long-running play area was shutdown.
The group has now relocated to St Bart's Church Hall, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, where both teachers and wide-eyed children appear to be nicely settling in.
A spokesman for Yellow Brick Road Nursery said: "We are very happy to announce our new permanent home.
"Ofsted has been amazing and we are now able to show potential parents and children around.
"We look forward to our new life in Holland-on-Sea."