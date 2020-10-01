A GROUP of committed young girls have raised more than £1,000 for a cancer charity after embarking on a blister-inducing pier-to-pier challenge.
Grace Hartrop, Ella Gardiner, Freya Welham, and Emily Knight, walked from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier, and back again, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Armed with a coin-clattering collection bucket and kitted out in brightly coloured tops, the four fundraisers set off on Sunday morning, completing seven hours of strolling.
The dedicated quartet concluded their trip back at Clacton Pier, where they were greeted and embraced by cheering friends and family members.
The friends, students at Clacton County High School, tackled the 16-mile trek after being inspired by Molly Burford who has been given a devastating cancer diagnosis.
The brave eight-year-old is now defiantly battling leukaemia and enduring endless treatment, but she is said to never be without a cheeky smile on her face.
As a result of the walk, Grace, Ella, Freya, and Emily, have managed to generate a staggering £1,032, which will go towards helping support people with cancer.
Speaking about the importance of their charity trek, Grace said: “It was harder than we thought as the weather could have been better for us.
"Especially on the way there as we had the wind against us.
"But it was all worth it as we have now raised over £1000."
To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ella-gardiner3.