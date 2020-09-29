AN adorable seal lapped up the attention of his human admirers while lounging about on a beach.
Residents living in Frinton were treated to the heartwarming sight of a relaxing marine mammal on Tuesday.
The cute seal was discovered after it had washed on the sand, before a coastguard crew carefully returned it to the sea.
But, before long, the fin-fitted create had wiggled back to shore, where it continued show off and play-up to the crowd.
Photographer Keith Spears, of Fourth Avenue, Frinton, said:"A seal washed up on Frinton beach and the local sea rescue service keeping a watchful eye on the seal.
"The seal was safely returned to the sea a few minutes later but after a few minutes in the sea decided to return back to the beach."