A CELEBRATION of equality will descend on a seaside town next year.
Fours Seasons Gay Pride Festival is taking place in June 2021, in Clacton.
According to organisers, the event will act as a protest against discrimination of gay people.
A spokesman said: "The festival has been organised to show that gay people are no different to anyone else."
The Four Seasons Gay Pride Festival independent of a separate, local gay pride event.
To find out more visit facebook.com/clactongaypride.
