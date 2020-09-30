A CELEBRATION of equality will descend on a seaside town next year.

Fours Seasons Gay Pride Festival is taking place in June 2021, in Clacton.

According to organisers, the event will act as a protest against discrimination of gay people.

A spokesman said: "The festival has been organised to show that gay people are no different to anyone else."

The Four Seasons Gay Pride Festival independent of a separate, local gay pride event.

To find out more visit facebook.com/clactongaypride.