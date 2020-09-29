TRAIN travellers were required to walk through a 'knife arch' as part of the police's continued efforts to keep people safe from knife crime.
Community officers from the Tendring Community Policing Team set-up camp at Clacton train station, in Station Road, on Monday afternoon.
People disembarking the trains which pulled in, and those who were boarding trains ahead of their journeys, were asked to walk through the tall, metal archway.
The imposing metal detectors are designed to establish whether or not any passengers are carrying any weapons, but, on this occasion, it appears none were seized.
The roll-out of the 'knife arch' is part of the Essex Police's Operation Spectre, which was launched by the force in a bid to crackdown on knife crime across the county.
