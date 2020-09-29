A FORMER coastguard station has been sold after being put up for auction.
The Thames Coastguard Station, in East Terrace, Walton, was closed by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in 2015.
For a while, a small communications team remained at the centre as it became a coastal hub from which volunteer coastguard teams in Essex could be managed.
In July, the building was put up for sale and advertised by property auction house, Allsop. It was expected to fetch a hefty sum in the region of at least £250,000, due to its good location including being within walking distance of Walton seafront.
But, following a successful bidding session, the former station ended up selling for £636,000. It is unknown what the building will become but the winning bidder does have scope to develop on the site.