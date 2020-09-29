COMMUNITY officers and charity workers conducted a joint search for discarded weapons as part of the force's continued crackdown on knife crime.
Clacton's Community Policing Team, alongside Clacton's Special Constabulary, were joined by volunteers from UTurn for a full knife sweep on Tuesday.
The hunt for weapons, conducted as part of Essex Police's Operation Sceptre, took place throughout the BMX park, in Clacton, near the fire station.
After a thorough search of the area, no knives were discovered, which the force says is a positive result.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: "We pleased to say no knives or weapons were found on this occasion.
"This is the sort of information we like to report to you."
