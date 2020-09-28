A FORMER volunteer police officer claimed cash for shifts he never completed.

Michael Chandler was a special constable based in Colchester when he made the fraudulent cash grabs.

Members of the special constabulary do not get paid but can get travel expenses and Chandler claimed money for tours of duty he didn’t complete on nine occasions between 29 August 2018 and 7 June 2019, and on four occasions between 25 September 2018 and 15 February 2019 had claimed for duty allowance and mileage for a further four tours of duty he did not complete.

He admitted making the claims, but stated he did so in a desire to show he had completed his minimum hours rather to profit financially.

At an Essex Police misconduct hearing last week chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, it was determined the allegations were proven and Chandler had committed gross misconduct.

It was said that had Chandler not already left the force then he would have been dismissed.

He has also been placed on the barred list.

Mr Harrington said Chandler's behaviour was not acceptable.

He said: “I expect the very highest standards of honesty and integrity of all my officers and staff. It is crucial to maintaining the public’s confidence in us.

“When, on one of the very small number of occasions, an officer falls below that standard we will address it, as we have in this case.

“Former special constable Chandler claimed to have carried out tours he had not completed and received recompense for that.

“His actions were dishonest and as a police force, that is something we cannot and will not tolerate or condone as it undermines the public trust and confidence the force works so hard to build and maintain.”