A SCHOOL has been closed after a third member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Ravens Academy in Nayland Drive, Clacton, will be shut for two weeks following the latest case of coronavirus at the site.

It comes following a resurgence of the virus across the country.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette they were informed about the move by text message on Sunday.

The parent said: “I’m pleased they have closed it but disappointed as I think they should have done this with the first case that happened.

“I have to work still and my partner too, so my child is having to stay with family while we do so.

“Other parents are not happy due to not being told more information.”

Two weeks ago parents were informed that two members of the school’s “childcare setting community” had tested positive for Covid-19, but that only a small number of children who had been in direct prolonged contact with the individuals were told to staying at home for 14 days.

But parents were contacted again on Sunday after a third member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

In a letter to parents, the academy’s principal Valerie Rose said because it was a teacher and the third case, the school must now close to all year groups until October 8.

She said: “We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the setting.

“This result was received during the weekend.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students and staff.

“As a result, we have taken the decision, after discussions with Public Health England and the Government, to close the school for two weeks.

“This means children and staff in those classes will not be attending school for the next ten days.

“We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness.”

Remote learning will be available until the school reopens.

No-one at the school had responded at the time of going to press, but following the previous cases the school said it had followed public health guidance and said the safety of its pupils and staff was its top priority.