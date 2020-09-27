POPULAR holiday parks in north Essex have been nominated for top prizes at the prestigious British Travel Awards.
Parkdean Resorts runs five sites in Essex, including Highfield Grange and Valley Farm in Clacton, Weeley Bridge, Naze Marine in Walton, and Coopers Beach on Mersea Island.
It has been nominated for Best UK Family Holiday Company and Best UK Holiday Parks and Lodges Company at this year's contest.
The winners will be determined by customers, who have until November 22 to cast their vote.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, this year the winners will be announced at a pared down virtual event on December 14.
Steve Richards, chief executive at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Our team has worked exceptionally hard to put a smile on the face of so many British families after such a difficult year.
"These nominations are testament to all the hard work that our teams up and down the country have put in to help create amazing memories for our holidaymakers and owners.”