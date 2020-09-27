WORKS are well under way on almost 100 new homes in two villages in Tendring.
Family run developer Go Homes is currently building 50 homes on a 12 acre site at Victory Fields in School Road, Elmstead Market.
The scheme also includes plans for a community centre and playing field.
A scheme of 48 three, four and five bedroom homes is also under way at Fusiliers Green in Heckford’s Road, Great Bentley.
Oliver Hookway, managing director of Go Homes said: “Both Victory Fields and Fusiliers Green are going to be cornerstone developments and we’re looking forward to delivering our eagerly anticipated schemes.
“We have worked closely with the respective parish councils and other partners throughout the planning process to ensure we deliver homes and services that people want.
“Recent experiences and social distancing measures have understandably had an effect but we are expecting further homes to be ready before the end of this year so that potential homeowners can take advantage of the stamp duty holiday.”
The properties at both Elmstead Market and Great Bentley are being sold by Savills in Chelmsford, with prices starting from £430,000 for Victory Fields and £305,000 for Fusiliers Green.
Go Homes said all the properties are designed to be energy efficient, while the Help to Buy scheme is also available.
Tendring Council had originally rejected an application for homes in Heckford's Road, but the developers overturned the decision after lodging an appeal.
Critics said the development will have a negative impact on the famous village green and the village’s conservation area.