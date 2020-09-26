PLANS have been unveiled for a fang-tastic half term Halloween Festival at Clacton Pier.

Bosses at the landmark attraction say they have worked hard to come up with a monstrous event for the family which will still be Covid compliant.

The event will run from Saturday, October 24, through to Sunday, November 1 and will again feature the Styles family who have been self-isolating for more than five decades in the Jolly Roger at the end of the Pier.

The family made a brief appearance last year and will be back – in a maximum group of six - to provide plenty of scares between 12pm and 4pm each day.

Director Billy Ball said that the festival is particularly aimed at local families off-season and the offer is to thank them for their support this summer.

“We have come up with a package which will only cost £19.99 per person for the day and will save at least £25,” he said.

“The bundle includes unlimited rides, unlimited video games; one round of adventure golf, one go-kart race, an entry to the Seaquarium, entry to the pumpkin patch and a cobweb candy floss.

“This would normally cost a minimum of £45 pounds and is great value for money for families looking to have a brilliant half term together.”

Anyone who goes back for a second day within the festival period – and can show their original receipt – will be charged just £9.99.

The indoor area will be fully decorated, and other features include a monstrous model display, a free ghost hunt pack and creepy colouring competition along with ghoulishly good food with a Halloween theme.

Mr Ball said with all the restrictions it has not been easy to plan for half term.

“However, we feel we have done our best to provide an exciting Halloween experience at an affordable price and keeping to the regulations,” he added.

“It can still be done in a responsible manner and Covid compliant in these difficult times.”

There will also be a host of free activities, fun, entertainment and decorations.