A VILLAGE pub called The Black Boy is being renamed in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The pub, in Thorpe Road, Weeley, is named after King Charles II.

It refers to the monarch’s nickname Black Boy, given to him by his mother, Henrietta Maria of France, due to his dark complexion and hair.

Earlier this year anti-racism campaigners called for all pubs called the Black Boy to be renamed after claiming it had racist connotations.

The Black Boy in Weeley has now followed in the footsteps of its namesake in Sevenoaks, Kent, which is being renamed The Restoration to reflect the restoration of the monarchy in 1660 with Charles II as king following the end of Oliver Cromwell’s republican Commonwealth.

Likewise, the Weeley pub will be renamed The Cavalier in a nod to the Royalist forces who fought the Parlimentarian Roundheads during the English Civil War.

The Black Boy featured a pub sign of Charles II before an overhaul.

In a statement, the Weeley pub said: “We are committed to equality and diversity in every area of our business, and strive to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all our customers to enjoy.

“With this in mind, we have decided to seek consent from relevant authorities to change the name of the pub to The Cavalier.

“It was not a decision taken lightly, but we recognise that its current name is potentially not welcoming for all customers, and feel that it is the right thing to do.

“The Black Boy referred to King Charles II so we’re keeping the historical link with The Cavalier.”

Customers had a range of views on the proposed name change and took to the pub’s Facebook page to comment.

One said: “Good choice - well done for taking equality and diversity seriously.”

But another added: “If it refers to King Charles II, what’s the problem?

“It is a sad day when the local pub has to change its name - it hasn’t stopped people going there for all these years.”

Another added: “It’s the Black Boy will always be the Black Boy.

“The more of you that cave into this garbage PC (political correctness), there will be little point in history lessons at school as we will have no heritage.”

The Gazette contacted the Black Boy for comment but it had not responded at the time of going to press.