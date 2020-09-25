REPORTS are coming in that a major road in Maldon has been closed because of a fuel spill.
Essex Traffic Control Centre says the A414 is shut at the Tesco roundabout between Spital Road and Heybridge Approach due to a diesel spillage.
The incident happened at 1.20pm today (September 25).
The road is said to be closed in both directions.
Essex Traffic Control Centre said the road was still shut at 3.25pm this afternoon.
