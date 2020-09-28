A COUNCILLOR has said the idea of pocketing additional money when the country is still suffering from the fallout of coronavirus "does not sit right" with him.

During a full council meeting, at Clacton's Town Hall, last Tuesday evening, 22 Tendring Council representatives voted to retain their basic allowance of £6,000 a year.

The initial decision to increase members' allowances to this figure was put forward by council leader Neil Stock.

At the time, the move came months after the number of councillors was cut from 60 to 48 in a bid to save almost £250,000 over four years.

Despite a report from the Independent Remuneration Panel, which suggested councillors reduced their annual salary by just under £300, councillors will now continue to receive the previously agreed payday.

Previously, the panel had actually advised the administration to dock its councillors' wages by roughly £500, but this, too, was rejected.

Mark Stephenson, ward councillor for St John's, voted in favour of the panel's suggestions.

He says now - more than ever - is far from the right time to even consider taking an increase in pay.

"By completely disregarding the IRP, we are now just making it up ourselves and what a 'great' place to be in that is," he said.

"We are supposed to be community leaders and taking an inflated allowance just does not sit right with me when the country is suffering.

"The argument is we do not have to take it, but a lot of us will take it, but spread it around the community and support initiatives.

"Different councillors, however, do things differently.

"We can spend a lot of time arguing over an additional £6 week, but it is the principle more than anything.

"It is not right to even put it forward, let alone take it."

Michael Talbot, ward councillor for St Osyth, on the other hand, was keen to not see the salary reduced, nor move away from the previously agreed figure.

“My motion is based on my personal view that this report does nothing to show why the existing scheme should be overturned," he said, passionately.

"I find, nowhere, a reason for reducing the current allowance paid to members.

"I have read the report, considered its recommendations and do not agree with them – hence my motion”.