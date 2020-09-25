RESIDENTS who hold unauthorised music events could be issued with a hefty fine, Essex Police has warned.
A statement on Essex Police Tendring’s Facebook page has reminded residents they could be hit with a £10,000 fine for holding an unauthorised music event.
It said: “If you organise an unauthorised music event we could seize your equipment and you could be fined £10,000.
“Where events take place we have powers to bring them to an end.
“We can put dispersal orders in place, seize equipment and put roadblocks in place to stop people attending.”