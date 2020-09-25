AN animal trust is auctioning off a variety of cuddly teddies so it can continue to afford the bear-necessities.
The National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Clacton, relies heavily on donations in order to be able to provide support to abandoned cats and dogs.
The charity has been generously given a batch of 'Plush Teddies' from manufacturer Charlie Bear, which are now being used to raise vital funds.
The organisation is asking its supporters to dig deep and secure themselves a furry friend by bidding until October 2.
To place a bid or find out more visit facebook.com/nawt.clacton.