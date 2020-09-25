A DEDICATED team of care home workers are set to take part in a community event in honour of residents affected by a devastating disease.

Staff at the Woodboro Residential Care Home, in Skelmersdale Road, Clacton, will tackle the Relay For Life next year in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Kelly Fowl, Tia Boniface, Ben Salmon, Chloe Godfrey, Nicola Parlour, Clair Witham, Pauline Collins and Wendy Rainey are calling themselves the Woodboro Wanderers.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, who has worked for the home for nearly five years, is also part of the hard-working squad of determined runners.

She says they were inspired to tackle the race on behalf of residents who have died as a result of cancer and those who are currently fighting the disease.

“What inspired us to participate was witnessing the strength and bravery our residents have shown during their battles with cancer,” she said,

“We have witnessed things we could not dream of dealing with ourselves and they have coped so well.

“So, we will be participating in honour of all those we have lost or who are still fighting their battle at Woodboro Residential Care Home.

“Seeing cancer first hand has given us all a completely different outlook on life and we just wanted to honour them in any way we can – they are heroes to us.”

The care home workers have also now produced a video in a bid to show exactly what fighting cancer while living in a care home is like for residents and staff.

The six-minute clip features interviews with both elderly residents and carers and is designed to raise awareness.

“We are trying to get this out there, raise awareness of cancer in care and give hope to those battling cancer,” added Chloe.

“We want to show people what we do as a care home and also that you can get through it just as our residents have.

“It is a bit of positivity, and we want people to know they will never be alone.”

To help the Woodboro Wanderers raise £2,500 for Cancer Research UK visit tinyurl.com/y24dh2bv.

To watch the video visit facebook.com/woodborocarehome.