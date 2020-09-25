A FORMER sheltered housing building could be now converted into temporary accommodation for the homeless after plans were submitted by a council.

Tendring Council wants to change the use of Spendells House, located in Naze Park Road, Walton, which previously consisted of 26 bedsits and four one-bedroom flats.

It closed in early 2018 due to low demand, with its existing tenants being moved onto a variety of other sheltered schemes operating within the district.

Authority bosses now hope to put the vacant building, to good use by converting it into a hostel in which homeless households can be placed.

The families would then remain there until more permanent accommodation can be found for them elsewhere.

If the council’s plans are approved, the building will undergo a conversion, with wheelchair accessible flat and additional washing facilities being installed.

Lockable, adjoining doors to ten of the bedsits will also be added in a bid to allow greater flexibility to accommodate families.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council cabinet member for housing, said the conversion would allow the council to make efficient use of an empty building

“Due to its former use, it is relatively straightforward to convert Spendells House for this new purpose,” he said.

“Homelessness applications and temporary accommodation placements have been increasing over recent years, and we currently have to place people in private properties or bed and breakfasts.

“By having our own property to do this we can provide a better quality, suitable temporary home for those who are going through a tough time, and also reduce the amount we spend placing these people in private accommodation.”

The planning application will be subject to the standard consultations, with the final decision being taken by TDC’s Planning Committee,