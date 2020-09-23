AN elderly man who lives alone has said he no longer has any freedom after his electric cycle was snatched while he was having a hearing test.

Albert Morton, 87, from St Osyth, often uses his black, Carrera two-wheeler to travel around town and run errands, such as picking up shopping.

Earlier this month, on September 3, Mr Morton, who belongs to the Veteran’s Club, used his bike to attend a hearing appointment, at Specsavers, in Pier Avenue, Clacton.

After leaving the audiologists, however, more than an hour later, he was left both shocked and heartbroken to find his bicycle had been stolen.

“They cut the wire bond and stole it from the side of Specsavers, while I was having a hearing test,” said Mr Morton.

“Afterwards I thought I should have unlocked the battery and taken it in the shop with me.

“I really need this bike to help me get about, because I use it to get to appointments or to get my shopping.

“It was probably taken by a joy rider or by someone wanting to sell it for drug money.

“I live alone, but I will always help anyone, and if I ever went shopping I would ask people if I could bring them anything back.

“But the type of person who took my bike obviously does not care about anyone.”

Mr Morton said he has lost his independence and feels his freedom has been unfairly snatched away from him.

As a result, he is having to ask friends to bring him back food and essentials when they go shopping.

It believed the bike would have been stolen sometime between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, and Mr Morton is now offering a reward for information which might lead to the conviction of the thief.

“I am asking the good people of Clacton to look out for the bike and help me find it,” he said.

“I am giving a reward because I am dependent on this bike.

“I have been told the person who stole it had a black top on with hood, but I have not seen the CCTV footage from Specsavers.”

Mr Morton’s electric bicycle also has disc brakes and tyres which have a thin white colour around them.

Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101.