LIVE coronavirus updates: UK is at 'critical point' in pandemic

3
Live: Chris Whitty gives press conference on coronavirus

By Rebecca Creed

Last updated:

    > In a televised briefing this morning, the chief medical officer for England will say the country faces a “very challenging winter”, with the current trend heading in “the wrong direction”
  • > Boris Johnson spent the weekend with senior ministers and advisers discussing what action to take as the rise in the number of new cases showed no sign of slowing
  • > The Prime Minister is expected to hold a press conference as early as Tuesday