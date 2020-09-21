LIVE coronavirus updates: UK is at 'critical point' in pandemic

Live: Chris Whitty gives press conference on coronavirus
- > In a televised briefing this morning, the chief medical officer for England will say the country faces a “very challenging winter”, with the current trend heading in “the wrong direction”
- > Boris Johnson spent the weekend with senior ministers and advisers discussing what action to take as the rise in the number of new cases showed no sign of slowing
- > The Prime Minister is expected to hold a press conference as early as Tuesday
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment