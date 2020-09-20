Two men have been arrested following an incident in which three men were struck by a car.

Police were called shortly after 1.10am yesterday morning (September 19) to Marine Parade East in Clacton.

A group of people were reported to have been fighting inside the Moon and Starfish pub, which then spilled outside into the street.

A black Vauxhall Astra was then in collision with three men at the junction with Colne Road.

Two of the victims were staff members and one was a member of the public.

Two had leg injuries and the third suffered leg and elbow injuries.

Officers later stopped a car matching the description in Hayes Road and arrested the two occupants.

A 22-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

And a 22-year-old man from Waterloo in London was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries at the scene and would like to speak to anyone who has yet to come forward or has mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage that could help with their investigation.

Contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 55 of today's date or report online at essex.police.uk

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.