A flood warning has been issued for coastal roads and footpaths this afternoon (Sunday, September 20.)
West Mersea Coastguard Rescue Team has warned that areas could possibly flood between 1-4pm due to tides being higher than usual.
Tides are predicted to be as high as 5.82m in West Mersea.
The team have warned that the Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded.
Visitors are advices to stay off the Strood.
High Tides are also expected tonight between 2-3am.