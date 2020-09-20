Police are looking to speak to witnesses after a woman was seeing being pushed by two men.
A 46-year-old woman was seen being pushed in Carnarvon Road, Clacton on Sunday September 13.
She is unable to remember the exact time, but it happened sometime between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.
She had left a house party in St Osyth Road at about 4.30pm and was walking along Carnarvon Road down to the junction with Hayes Road and Skelmersdale Road.
The woman reported being pushed by two men near the Driving Test Centre. She fell to the ground and her earrings and bracelet were taken, along with some items she had in a carrier bag.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened is asked to contact PC Jamie Knowles in the Harwich local policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/148078/20 or report online at essex.police.uk.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.