Two businesswomen are leading the way to raise thousands for mental health and domestic abuse.

Sadie Restorick from Maldon and Liz Rotherham from Coggeshall are preparing to lead a group of women on a climb up Mount Snowdon to raise awareness for mental healthy company Heads2Minds and domestic abuse charity Safe Steps.

The climb, on October 5 coincides with World Mental Health Day.

Liz, who is the founder of Heads2Minds said: "“We really wanted to do something that had an impact and decided to assemble five other like-minded women willing to take on a challenge.

"We are called the Supercharged Squad and are all on mission to tackle stigmas and eliminate the preconceptions that are often made about those with a mental illness."

As 'Time to Change' champions for the East of England, both Liz and Sadie are committed to helping improve the mental health of the community and wanted to do something positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sadie said: "After months of anxiety and apprehension, there are a lot of people struggling to manage their psychological wellbeing.

"The effects of the pandemic, specifically social isolation and distancing has led to a widespread increase in levels of anxiety, depression and stress.

"In addition, there has been a global increase in levels of domestic violence due to the pandemic. More than ever we wanted to help raise both awareness and funds to help these two causes."

Many of the group have never met before but all share similar past experiences of trauma and mental illness so want to make a positive difference by raising vital funds.

Safe Steps is a charity based in Southend-on-Sea providing practical and emotional support to those affected by domestic abuse.

Esther Taylor, fundraising manager said: "We are very grateful that Liz, Sadie and their team are taking part in such a fantastic challenge to help us fund the vital work we deliver to help those affected by domestic abuse.

"Money raised from the challenge will enable those who reach out for help to access our vital services."

The group are hoping to reach a target of £1,500.

To donate to the cause search Liz Rotherham on justgiving.com