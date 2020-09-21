A DEDICATED charity for people at risk of food poverty and social isolation says it is in desperate need of delivery drivers.
FoodCycle, in Clacton, is a non-profit organisation which serves up three-course meals to those who are less fortunate or living through difficult circumstances.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation would often invite groups in to its base at the Pier Avenue Baptist Church to enjoy meals and socialise together.
Lately, however, the charity has instead been delivering meals to people's homes, specifically about 60 households a week.
The increased demand has now resulted in an urgent need for more food parcel delivery drivers.
Anyone interesting in helping FoodCycle will work on a voluntary basis for two hours every Monday.
To find out more visit foodcycle.org.uk.