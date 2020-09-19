Black Friday 2020 is expected to take place earlier this year - with speculation mounting as to when Amazon, Argos, Halfords, Superdrug and The Entertainer will launch discounts.

With shops forced to close for several months this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people will have curbed their spending habits during lockdown.

But, while lockdown may have inspired people to start saving, the major shopping event of Black Friday is fast approaching - and it’s a great opportunity to snap up some bargains.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the most hectic days in the retail calendar which sees stores launch huge sales to encourage customer spending.

The day typically marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, giving shoppers the chance to bag some cheap deals on an array of items ahead of the big day.

Black Friday originally began in the US, but has since become an annual event here in the UK and several other countries.

To make the most out of the event, many shops open to customers as early as 6am and deals start to be made available online from midnight onwards.

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year, Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 27. However, many retailers often start their discounts ahead of time, up to two weeks early in some cases.

This year, some retailers are expected to launch their sales even earlier than usual - possibly up to one month before the day - after suffering a difficult year of trading amid the ongoing pandemic.

Amazon is reportedly starting its discount spree as early as October 26, according to Techradar, which could prompt fellow retailers to follow suit. However, Amazon’s early Black Friday sales dates have yet to be officially confirmed.

What deals can I expect?

Deals website Money Saver Online has rounded up some estimated dates for when sales are expected to start at various major retailers this year.

While dates are yet to officially be confirmed, this is when shoppers can expect discounts to launch at the following retailers:

Amazon

Black Friday deals are expected to start on Amazon from October 26, with deals open to all customers, not just Prime subscribers.

Last year, discounts launched on November 23 and included items across a variety of sectors including tech, beauty and homeware. One of the top deals included a Shark hoover, reduced from £149.99 to £119.99.

Argos

Sales are expected to start on November 23, just four days ahead of Black Friday, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Last year’s sale included price cuts to a range of major brands, including Apple and Dyson, with various tech products reduced by as much as £100.

Currys PC World

Shoppers can reportedly expect sales to begin from November 11, with discounts likely to be made on various TV, audio, computer, phones, gaming and appliances.

Superdrug

Reports suggest that the beauty retailer will launch its sales on either November 11 or 14.

In 2019, Superdrug’s Health and Beautycard members were given exclusive access to certain deals, including a BaByliss curling wand for just £19.49 down from £27.99, but it has not yet been announced if that will be the case this year.

Halfords

Halfords’ Black Friday deals will start on November 17 this year, with discounts expected on in-car technology, tools, car cleaning products and scooters.

In 2019, shoppers could bag discounts of up to 20 per cent, including price cuts on a Mini Cooper convertible ride-on car, reduced from £99 to £55.

The Entertainer

Popular among parents in the run-up to Christmas, sales at the toy store are expected to begin on November 20, although this is still to be confirmed.

In last year’s Black Friday sales, the store offered discounts of up to 80 per cent.

Next

Sales at Next are expected to start on Black Friday itself, on November 27, although an earlier date could be announced closer to the time.

In previous years, eager shoppers have queued outside the store from 6am to bag the best deals, with last year’s event seeing cuts of up to 70 per cent on clothes.