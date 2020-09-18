MORRISONS is investing even more money to boost its hygiene standards.

The investment is part of a new programme which will see every store receive a three-week deep clean, new equipment and extra cleaning staff.

It follows the supermarket already spending £25 million to implement store safety measures - such as Perspex screens, PPE for colleagues and floor markings and visible signage during lockdown.

A total of 2,240 brand new cleaning job roles will be created, including a new Market Street Hygiene Assistant in all stores - to clean food preparation areas across Market Street.

This will ensure Morrisons food makers can concentrate on making fresh quality products for its butcher, baker, fishmonger, deli, greengrocer and florist departments.

Additionally, nearly 30,000 more hours each week will be put into Morrisons existing housekeepers and core cleaning roles.

This will see more areas across its stores - such as toilets, shelving and ‘high touch’ areas - being cleaned even more frequently to protect colleagues and customers.

New welcome cleaning stations are also being fitted at all store entrances providing antibacterial wipes for baskets and trolleys, as well as hand sanitiser.

Jayne Wall, operations director at Morrisons said: “The hygiene within our stores has become more important than ever due to the impact of Covid-19. We want to make sure our customers feel as safe as possible when doing their grocery shopping with us. So we’ve made this multi-million-pound investment to introduce first class hygiene procedures.”

