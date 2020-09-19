A shocking 76 per cent of Brits are currently walking around with unprotected phones.

Even those who phones are covered by mobile phone insurance, many could be breaching T&Cs on a regular basis, putting them at risk of not being able to claim when they need to.

Insureage2go have revealed ten ways you could be invalidating their claims without even knowing it.

1.Going on strikes or participating in riots

Recently, millions around the globe have taken part in protests, but loss, destruction or damage contributed to or arising from riots or strikes can void your claim.

2.Letting someone else use your phone

Any damage or loss of the device caused by someone outside your immediate family, even with your permission will mean you might not be covered by your provider.

3.Delays in reporting your phone missing or stolen

If your phone has been stolen in the UK or abroad, you must report your phone as being stolen to the police.

Delays in reporting your loss, to both the police and your insurer, can sometimes mean that you’re not covered.

4.You’re under 16 years old

Generally, you must be 18 years or older to purchase and claim on a mobile phone insurance

With Insurance2go, if your child permanently resides with you and you purchased the device, you can make a claim so long as all other terms and conditions have been complied with

5.Jailbreaking or rooting your phone

Jailbreaking is the process by which Apple users can remove software restrictions imposed on iOS and Apple products. This could invalidate your insurance as it allows hackers to remotely plant malware onto a user's device.

6.You cannot provide proof of usage

For some insurers, you won’t be able to claim for theft or loss, if you cannot prove the device has been used.

7.If your device is stolen and you haven’t taken reasonable precautions

If you leave your device in your car in plain sight, then you risk invalidating your claim.

If your phone is stolen, insurance providers may check that your device was out of view, the vehicle's windows and doors were closed and locked, and that all security systems were activated.

8.Any unauthorised repairs

9. Making too many claims

Insurers can reject your claim if you have made so many in a certain period of time.

10.Not paying your premium