The latest countries to be added and removed from the UK quarantine list have been announced.

The announcement was made at about 5pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Here's the latest.

Which countries have been REMOVED from the list?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Slovenia and Guadeloupe had been removed from the quarantine exemption list, with travellers arriving in England from those destinations after 4am on Saturday required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Announcing the latest changes to the travel corridors list, he tweeted: “Latest data shows we need to remove Slovenia and Guadeloupe from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe.

"This means if you arrive in the UK from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said there has been “a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of coronavirus in both destinations”.

Which countries have been ADDED from the list?

Mr Shapps added: “Separately, we will be adding Singapore and Thailand to the Travel Corridor list.

"Please check before you travel as both countries may have extra requirements before entering.

“A reminder that travellers to the UK (from ANY location) MUST complete a Passenger Locator Form by law.

"This is vital in protecting public health & ensuring those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules.”

What is the full list of countries on the list?

To find out more, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors#countries-territories-and-regions-with-no-self-isolation-requirement-on-arrival-in-england.