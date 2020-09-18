BUDDING actors and actresses can soon return to honing their craft and perfecting their performance following the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Princes Youth Theatre, which operates within the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, will be reintroducing classes on a limited basis later this month.

The group’s regular sessions usually act as environment in which young performers and aspiring directors can develop their skills and flex their creativity.

But, throughout the height of the pandemic and nationwide lockdown, group leaders have instead run virtual workshops to keep members engaged and stimulated.

The reintegration of actors and actresses, happening from September 23, will operate with limited people and Covid-secure measures will be in place.

As part of the theatre group’s dedication to ensuring performers are kept as safe as possible, sessions must be pre-booked and paid for in advance.

For the time being, the classes will also only be running for actors and actresses, with sessions for directors being reintroduced later down the line.

Melissa Wenn, the Princes Youth Theatre’s group director, said she was over the moon to be able to finally re-start the popular and well-attended classes in person.

“Although our virtual sessions during lockdown were a success, nothing quite beats getting into the theatre itself,” she said.

“Drama and the arts provide a much-needed creative outlet for young people, particularly when there is so much else going on in their lives right now.”

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which runs the Princes Theatre, also welcomed the group’s return to the stage.

“The Princes Youth Theatre does fantastic work, resulting in some spectacular shows,” he said.

“So, I am pleased they are able to resume face-to-face meetings and develop the skills of young people in our area.”

To find out more about the Princes Youth Theatre visit the group’s website at princestheatre.co.uk/youth-group.