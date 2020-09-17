DOGNAPPERS broke into a family’s kennel and stole four beloved pets.

The animals were secured at a property on the B1027 in Thorrington when the cruel crooks struck and snatched the four dogs away.

The cruel thieves struck at some point between 3.30pm and 6pm on Sunday.

Since then, owner Abby Wright and her family have launched a desperate plea to track the dogs down, but have not had any luck yet.

Ms Wright said she and her family had been left devastated by what happened.

“We are absolutely distraught,” she said.

“We just want our boys home.

“Since it happened we have done everything we can think of to try and get them back.

“Police have been informed, they have been registered on DogLost - website which aims to reunite lost and stolen dogs with their owners - and other sites.

“The appeal has also been put all over Facebook and been shared so many times.”

The four dogs are all spaniels or spaniel crosses.

Bear is described as a brown cocker spaniel, while Roe is a liver and white springier spaniel.

The third dog, Viktor, is a springador which is a cross between a springer spaniel and a labrador.

He is described as looking the same as a black labrador with small white marking on his chest.

The oldest dog, Boss, is a liver and white springer spaniel.

He is a very old dog, deaf and has movement problems, making the family even more desperate to find out where he is and make sure he returns home safely.

Ms Wright said the four were a huge part of the family and called on anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.

“We have had all of them since they were puppies,” she added.

“The kennels were padlocked and they just ripped them open and clearly grabbed the dogs.

“Nobody has come forward with any information or any sightings yet.

“We can’t understand it when it happened in broad daylight.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101.

Details can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.