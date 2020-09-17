Tendring Council has won a national human resources award.
The Public Services People Managers’ Association covers local and central government, as well as a range of other departments such as the Bank of England and Ombudsmen.
Tendring Council was a finalist in three categories at this year’s Excellence in People Management Awards: Best Apprenticeship Provider Award, for Career Track; Best Employer and Trade Union Partnership for the relationship with UNISON; and Best Mental Health Initiative for work on primary school wellbeing initiatives.
Following a virtual ceremony, the council was announced as the winner in the Best Employer and Trade Union Partnership award.
Jayne Chapman, chairman of Tendring Council’s human resources and council tax committee, said: “We have demonstrated excellent work which we should be pleased with, from developing our apprentices to our work in the community.
“Our relationship with the union means we are able to engage with our staff well and get things done.”