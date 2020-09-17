SECTIONS of a historic seaside attraction will be off limits to the public today as staff carry out essential works to improve customer experience.
Clacton Pier, which was built in 1871, is set to undergo a layout change, meaning a variety of outdoor areas are being temporarily closed off.
This includes the ride deck and the entire stretch of pier leading to the landmark’s head, including the popular fishing bays.
All other attractions, however, such as Skull Point Adventure Golf, the Seaquarium, and the Boardwalk Bar, will remain open.
Clacton Pier director Billy Ball apologised to anyone visiting on Thursday for the inconvenience, but said the works are unavoidable.
“We just have a few tweaks to make on the ride deck which it is hoped will take us no longer than the day to complete,” he said.
“For everyone’s safety the best option is to shut off the outside area of the pier so we can concentrate on the job we are undertaking, rather than have to be concerned about customers walking about anywhere near where staff will be working.
“The project is all part of our on-going improvements to the ride deck and upgrade of our attraction.”