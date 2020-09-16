Staff at Mid Essex hospitals will be provided with mental health and wellbeing support thanks to a big donation.

Mid and South Essex Hospital Charity Covid-19 Appeal is donating £50,000 to support BAME staff who have been heavily affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, the Covid-19 Appeal had raised over £565,000 to help NHS staff in Mid and South Essex Hospitals.

Lucy Thomas-Clayton, Director of Charities and Voluntary Services, said: “The charity is grateful to every supporter of the NHS whether you’ve supported our local appeal, or got behind NHS Charities Together’s national fundraising, we really appreciate your support.

"It’s been a huge boost to our NHS staff and the way the community has responded with such generosity during the Covid-19 pandemic has been incredible."

The money has helped create fully equipped staff rest areas for people to take a break during intensive hours of work and provide alternative transport to work other than public transport.

Mental Health charity, Mid and North East Essex Mind, is also continuing its dedicated telephone support service for all NHS and care staff.

The services is run by a team of experiences support workers and registered Mental Health Nurse.

James McQuiggan, Chief Executive of Mid and North East Essex Mind said: "It’s important as a local mental health charity that we recognise the pressure our colleagues in the NHS and Hospices are currently under due to COVID-19.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that during this time, we’re available to all who may need our help within a healthcare environment.

"Through collaboration with our partners at North East Essex and Suffolk CCGs; and Suffolk Mind, we’ve been in a position to develop a service that takes into consideration the experiences of those keyworkers at this difficult time."