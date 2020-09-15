The pay salaries of top BBC stars between 2019 and 2020 have been revealed by the corporation.

We've put together everything you need to know.

Who is the BBC's top earner?

Gary Lineker was once again the BBC’s top earner, according to new figures, but he is taking a pay cut.

An announcement on Tuesday said the Match Of The Day host is reducing his salary.

The names of BBC talent earning more than £150,000 a year have been published, a move previously instigated by the Government.

Lineker took £1.75 million, according to the figures, which cover the period until the end of March this year – before any cut.

BBC Radio 2 breakfast show DJ Zoe Ball shoots up the list – on £1.36 million, making her the highest-paid woman in the top 10.

The salary does not include her presenting work for Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two.

Pay packets made through BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm and responsible for the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, Antiques Roadshow and Doctor Who, are not disclosed.

Graham Norton takes about £725,000 for his Radio 2 show and some TV work, but not his chat show.

Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright is on about £475,000.

Newsreader and election night presenter Huw Edwards is on more than £465,000.

Fiona Bruce takes home over £450,000 for her work on Question Time.

BBC Radio London’s Vanessa Feltz is on about £405,000.

Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne makes the top 10 for the first time, with more than £395,000.

Broadcaster Stephen Nolan is on over £390,000 for his radio work, including 5 Live. Meanwhile, Match Of The Day’s Alan Shearer is on the same figure.

Laverne took over from Kirsty Young on the Radio 4 programme, while Bruce followed in the footsteps of David Dimbleby.

The BBC previously opposed the publication of salaries as a “poacher’s charter”, but then-boss Lord Hall later said he welcomed the “transparency”.

The salaries are being published amid questions about how the BBC will be funded in future.

FULL LIST: Here's how much the BBC's top stars were paid between 2019 and 2020

Here's a list of those earning above £300,000 the BBC in 2019-2020, according to the annual report:

Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,754,999

Match of the Day, Premier League and FA Cup, Sports Personality of the Year

2018/2019 figure: £1,750,000-£1,754,999

Zoe Ball - £1,360,000-£1,364,999

Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show

2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999

Graham Norton - £725,000-£729,000

Weekly show on Radio 2, a range of programmes and series, Bafta film and TV awards

2018/2019: £610,000-£614,999

Steve Wright - £475,000-£479,999

Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs

2018/2019: £465,000-£469,999

Huw Edwards - £465,000-£469,999

News at Six and News at Ten, presenting on BBC One and the News Channel, election night and news specials

2018/2019: £490,000-£494,999

Fiona Bruce - £450,000-£454,999

Question Time and presenting on BBC One

2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999

Vanessa Feltz - £405,000-£409,999

Radio 2 early Breakfast Show, Radio London Breakfast Show, Radio 2 cover

2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999

Lauren Laverne - £395,000 - £399,999

BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, 6 Music Recommends, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Mercury Music Prize

2018/2019: £305,000-£309,999

Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999

Match of the Day: Premier League and FA Cup

2018/2019: £440,000-£444,999

Stephen Nolan - £390,000-£394,999

The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland), The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live

2018/2019: £325,000-£329,999

Ken Bruce - £385,000-£389,999

Radio 2's Mid Morning Show, Eurovision Song Contest, Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park

2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999

Emily Maitlis - £370,000-£374,999

Newsnight, BBC documentaries and election programme

2018/2019: £260,000-£264,999

Claudia Winkleman - £365,000-£369,999

Weekly show for Radio 2, a range of programmes and series

2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999

Andrew Marr - £360,000-£364,999

The Andrew Marr Show, Radio 4's Start the Week, Documentaries for BBC One and election night

2018/2019: £390,000-£394,999

Scott Mills - £345,000-£349,999

Radio 1's The Scott Mills Show, Radio 5's The Scott Mills and Chris Stark Show

2018/2019: £285,000-£289,999

George Alagiah - £325,000-£329,999

News at Six and News at Ten

2018/2019: £315,000-£319,999

Jeremy Vine - £320,000-£324,999

Daily show on Radio 2, election programme

2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999

Nicky Campbell - £300,000-£304,999

Radio 5 Live Breakfast Show, Your Call

2018/2019: £340,000-£345,999

When will the licence fee model be reviewed?

The licence fee model is guaranteed until December 31 2027, the end of the current charter.

Decriminalisation of licence fee evasion could also be on the cards – but the BBC has warned that switching to a civil system would cost the broadcaster more than £200 million a year.

The BBC began means-testing the free TV licence for over-75s in August, having previously delayed its introduction because of the pandemic.

What has the BBC director-general said about Gary Lineker's new contract?

BBC director-general Tim Davie said Lineker has signed a new five-year contract with the BBC, but that he will take a 23 per cent pay cut.

“And he has done so at a saving of nearly a quarter over his last contract,” he said.

“We are hugely honoured to have a broadcaster of such brilliance at the BBC.

“And this is a great example of giving audiences both the best talent and the best value.”

Lineker said: “I love working with the BBC, and am very proud to continue to be a part of their outstanding football team. I’m looking forward to the next five years – with a European Championship and World Cup on the horizon, it’s exciting times for me and the team.”

Following the announcement, he also tweeted: “Oh dear. Thoughts are with the haters at this difficult time.”

The BBC is clamping down on presenters’ use of social media.

Davie added: “Gary knows that he has responsibilities to the BBC in terms of his use of social media.”