An air ambulance landed in Maldon this morning (Tuesday, September 15) after the sudden death of a woman.
A helicopter was seen flying around Fullbridge near the River Chelmer at around 10am.
Police confirmed that they were called following the sudden death of a woman at an address in Mill Lane, Maldon.
Police are treating the death as non-suspicious.
A spokesperson from Essex Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service at around 9.40am today, Tuesday 15 September, following the sudden death of a woman at an address in Mill Lane, Maldon.
"We are treating the woman’s death as non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for Her Majesty’s coroner."
The East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
