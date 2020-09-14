TWO cars were involved in a crash prompting a multi-service response.
Emergency services were called to Flag Hill, in St Osyth, shortly after 4pm today.
Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics, rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a road traffic collision.
Upon arrival, two crews from the Clacton and Weeley fire stations discovered two vehicles had crashed, but nobody was found to be trapped as a result.
The firefighters then worked to make the area safe, as traffic congestion started to build, before securing the scene by 5pm.
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on Flag Hill, St Osyth just after 4pm.
"On arrival, two crews from Clacton and Weeley reported that two vehicles had collided and nobody was trapped. Crews worked to make the scene safe by 4:47pm.”