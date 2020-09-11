ITV's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is set to reveal the identity of the seventh person to get the million-pound question right on the primetime gameshow.

The show returned for a run of five episodes, airing over five nights, on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Viewers who tune into Friday's show (September 11) on ITV will find out who makes it all the way to question 15, and win the jackpot for the first time in 14 years.

Who are the previous million-pound winners on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in the UK?

Only a select few contestants have walked away with the grand prize on the quiz show.

Since Judith Keppel became the first UK winner back in 2000, only a few others have followed in her footsteps.

In September 2001, Charles Ingram went all the way, but infamously never received his prize money after being accused of cheating in the so-called “coughing major” scam.

Another contestant, Andrew Townsley, came close in May this year, but the retired doctor decided to play it safe and walked away with half a million pounds.

FULL LIST: These are all the winners and their million-pound questions. The answers can be found at the bottom of the article.

1. Judith Keppel (2000)

Judith Keppel (2000). Picture: Peter Jordan/PA

Judith Keppel was the first UK winner in November 2000. A distant relative of the Duchess of Cornwall, she has appeared on BBC show Eggheads since 2003.

Ms Keppel remains the only woman to have won Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Her winning question: Which king was married to Eleanor of Aquitaine?

A. Henry I. B. Henry II. C. Richard I. D. Henry V.

2. David Edwards (2001)

David Edwards (2001). Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

David Edwards was a member of Mensa and a winner of Mastermind so his triumph on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in April 2001 should have perhaps come as no surprise.

He was the first male winner.

His winning question: If you planted the seeds of Quercus robur, what would grow?

A. Trees. B. Flowers. C. Vegetables. D. Grain.

3. Robert Brydges (2001)

Robert Brydges (2001). Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Retired banker Robert Brydges stormed his way to the jackpot 11 days after the infamous coughing scandal had rocked Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

He was also in the studio audience on the night Charles Ingram “won” the show.

His winning question: Which scientific unit is named after an Italian nobleman?

A. Pascal. B. Ohm. C. Volt. D. Hertz.

4. Pat Gibson (2004)

Pat Gibson (2004). Picture: Celador/ITV/PA

Pat Gibson crossed the millionaire winning post in April 2004, the fourth contestant to do so.

In 2018, he was ranked the number one quizzer in the world.

His winning question: Which of these is not one of the American Triple Crown horse races?

A. Arlington Million. B. Belmont Stakes. C. Kentucky Derby. D. Preakness Stakes.

5. Ingram Wilcox (2006)

Ingram Wilcox won in September 2006.

The retired civil service worker had been a contestant on Mastermind.

His winning question: Which boxer was famous for striking the gong in the introduction to J Arthur Rank films?

A. Bombardier Billy Wells. B. Freddie Mills. C. Terry Spinks. D. Don Cockell.

And the million that was never claimed…

6. Charles Ingram (2001)

Charles Ingram (2001). Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

Perhaps the most infamous quiz show contestant in history, Charles Ingram looked to have won the jackpot before being accused of cheating his way to the prize in September 2001.

The scandal was dramatised earlier this year in ITV’s acclaimed series Quiz.

His final question: A number one followed by 100 zeros is known by what name?

A. Googol. B. Megatron. C. Gigabit. D. Nanomole.

What are the answers to the million-pound questions?

They are:

1. B – Henry II

2. A – Trees

3. C – Volt

4. A – Arlington Million

5. A – Bombardier Billy Wells

6. A – Googol