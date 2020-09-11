Fast-food chain McDonald's have been met with a backlash from customers following another change to their menu.

Angry diners took to social media to share their frustration after several products were 'temporarily' removed from sale.

Since the chains branches reopened in June, McDonald's have operated a limited menu in order to provide a quick and safe service.

What products have been removed by McDonald's?

The company have confirmed that their veggie dippers and vegetable deluxe burger have been taken off the menu while McDonald's investigate an issue - however, the company have not shared excactly what the problem is.

What is the product made from?

The veggie dippers are made from red pepper, rice, sundried tomato pesto and split peas, plus light and crispy breadcrumbs.

What have McDonald's said?

A McDonald’s spokesperson told us: "Due to an issue resulting in some of our Veggie Dippers having not met the high standards that we expect from our products, we have temporarily removed them from our menu.

"We are working hard to return our Dippers to the menu as quickly as possible, and apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused.”

No further information about the reason why the item was removed, nor has date has been confirmed as to when the veggie dippers will return.

What has the reaction been online to the removal of the items from the menu?

Many took to Twitter this week to share their thoughts on the change.

One posted: "As if 2020 wasn’t bad enough, @McDonaldsUK have taken the veggie burger off their menu, so unfair."

Another said: "Fuming, you had Veggie dippers on Tuesday... But suddenly your only Vegan and Veggie options are taken off the menu at three separate stores."

"I’m absolutely heartbroken @McDonaldsUK have removed veggie dippers off the menu," another posted.

What items are available on McDonald's limited menu?

