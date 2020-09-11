A new set of figures have revealed which areas across England have reported a rise in Covid-19 cases - and shed light on the next places that could be heading for a local lockdown.

The figures, which were released on Thursday (September 9), are for every local authority for the seven days to Monday, September 7.

The data is based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (September 8-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Where are places in England with the highest rates of new coronavirus cases?

In Bolton, 462 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 7 – the equivalent of 160.7 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England and it is up sharply from 80.0 in the seven days to August 31.

Birmingham has the second highest rate, up from 32.0 to 85.4 with 975 new cases.

Preston is in third place, where the rate has risen from 35.6 to 85.2, with 122 new cases.

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include:

Salford (up from 39.4 to 82.3, with 213 new cases)

Bradford (up from 59.3 to 82.3, with 444 new cases)

Sunderland (up from 9.0 to 80.3, with 223 new cases)

Manchester (up from 42.5 to 71.6, with 396 new cases)

Leeds (up from 33.5 to 67.6, with 536 new cases)

How has the list been calculated?

The list has been calculated by the the team at the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on September 10 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

FULL LIST: From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 31.