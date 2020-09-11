Some of the biggest supermarket chains including Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons have updated shoppers on the coronavirus rules in stores.

It comes ahead of a change in the law for those in England from Monday, September 14.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that gatherings of six or more people in England will be banned in law, and those caught breaking the rules will be issued a £100 fine.

Elsewhere in Scotland, similar rules on social gatherings were announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday and came into effect that same day.

What do the new rules mean about shopping?

The changes mean that you won't be able to go shopping in groups of more than six people

What about household bubbles?

Those who have a household bubble which is bigger than six people WILL be able to go shopping together.

What about the supermarket chains doing?

As a result, a number of the biggest supermarket companies have put together their own rules on exactly how many people can shop together at one time.

We've rounded-up the latest rules at those supermarkets.

What are Asda doing?

A statement on Asda's website states: "The Government’s new rules on face coverings in England were introduced on July 24 and all customers are required to wear a face covering when they visit one of our stores.

"Face coverings are also mandatory in Scottish stores and it is a requirement that customers who choose to wear a visor must also wear a face covering.

"On Friday, August 7, the Northern Ireland Executive also made it mandatory for customers to wear face coverings in shops, including Asda stores.

"Although face coverings are not mandatory in Wales, we would strongly recommend that customers visiting our stores wear a face covering to help keep everyone safe.

"In England and the devolved nations, customers can enter Asda stores without a face covering if they have a medical condition or invisible disability that prevents them from wearing a covering.

"To help our customers adjust to the new rules and in case someone forgets to bring their own covering, packets of disposable masks are available in every store and can be opened and worn whilst shopping with us, before paying for these at the tills.

"Keeping our customers and colleagues safe has been our priority throughout lockdown and this remains unchanged as social distancing measures are gradually eased.

"As parts of the UK refine their safety measures and new changes are implemented, we continue to support these across our stores in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland."

Aldi

Aldi's website states: "In accordance with the recent government announcements, from the 10th July in Scotland and the 24th July in England, it will be mandatory for all customers (with certain exceptions) shopping in our stores to wear a face covering for the duration of their visit. We thank you for your cooperation."

Tesco

Tesco say shoppers need to wear a face covering in-store, but staff won't be policing the rules.

Further details on Tesco's website states: "Where necessary, we’ll limit the flow of people coming into our stores to make sure they don’t get too busy.

"Hand sanitisers are being placed around our stores for customers and colleagues to use, as well as extra cleaning products to wipe down your trolley or basket.

"Please try to shop on your own to help reduce the number of people in-store at any one time. We understand that this is not always possible, so if you need to bring children with you or shop with a carer, you are welcome to do so."

Sainsbury’s

In a statement on their website Sainsbury's said: "Please follow official guidelines for your local area and wear a face covering when shopping in our stores in England and Scotland.

"We have limited the number of people in our stores and at our ATMs at any one time. We have also put queuing systems in place outside stores and ask you to queue at a safe distance of two metres apart.

"Please try to keep a safe distance from other customers and from our colleagues when you are doing your shop. We have placed clear markings on shop floors to help you know what a safe distance is.

"We are asking everyone to only send one adult per household to our shops. This helps us keep people a safe distance apart and also helps to reduce queues to get into stores.

"Our store teams will be asking groups with more than one adult to choose one adult to shop and will ask other adults to wait. Children are welcome if they are not able to stay at home."

However, Sainsbury's have said they won't be challenging those who don't wear a mask.

In a tweet, the company said: "We won’t be challenging customers without a mask when they enter or when they are in store since they may have a reason not to wear a mask."

Morrisons

Morrisons are encouraging shoppers to wear face masks in their stores. For those who forget to bring one and wear it, staff will handing out free ones to customers.

While signage will be displayed across the store, staff won't be policing the rule.

Iceland

A statement on Iceland's website states: "Face coverings are now mandatory for all customers in retail stores in Scotland and in England, with the exception of those exempted from wearing them in accordance with the latest Government advice, such as people with relevant health conditions and children under the age of 11."

Regarding face mask rules, the supermarket chain added that staff won't be challenging shoppers who don't wear them.

"No, we're not asking our colleagues to police the system in our stores.

"We recognise that not all exemptions from the guidance are 'visible', therefore we trust our customers to adhere to the rules around mandatory face coverings and shop with us in a safe and responsible way.

"Our colleagues continue to show incredible dedication to keeping the nation fed and ensuring the safety of each other and our customers."