The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, September 13, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are holding a laundry and cleaning event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.

These include:

A Kärcher Window Vac for £39.99 each.

Aldi's website states: "Take the 'pane' out of cleaning your windows with the help of this Kärcher Window Vac.

"Ensuring highly effective cleaning, this handheld device vacuums water from the windowpane, and is noticeably easier and 3x faster than conventional methods.

"The vac comes with 2 x 20ml of glass cleaner concentrate, battery charger, and spray bottle with microfibre cloth, so you've got everything you need to get cleaning.

"You can also use your window vac to clean up tiles and mirrors or to remove condensation from the inside of car windscreens."

Elsewhere, a Phillips Steam Generator Iron will go on sale for £69.99 each online - but sadly won't be available to buy in store.

The item is described on Aldi's website as a 'must-have'.

The description adds: "The iron tackles creases easily and quickly with 2x more steam. The powerful, continuous steam works faster than a standard steam iron, whilst the ceramic plate makes for durability and easy gliding.

"Compact and lightweight for easy storage, this iron also features an easy-to-fill water tank, quick heat-up (approx. 2 minutes) and auto shut-off."

Also, a set of Minky Ironing Board covers will be on sale for £3.99 each, and available in three types, a geometric pattern, floral and spots.

Aldi say the ironing board cover is easy to fit, with a strong elasticated cover.

The full list of products can be found on Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of men's clothing, autumn decorations and personal care items.

These include items such as:

A Stock & Hank Men’s Hoodie for £12.99 each.

A Melinera LED Lantern, which come in three different styles, will cost £6.99 each.

Finally, a Silvercrest Heated Shoulder Pad will cost £14.99 each.

For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.