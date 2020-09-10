CLACTON MP Giles Watling has urged people not to confront those flouting rules on facemasks after he received a “mouthful of abuse” from a train passenger.
Since June anyone travelling on public transport must wear a face covering as part of the Government’s bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus.
Extra staff were drafted in, including police officers, to ensure people complied and those who refuse to wear one face a £100 fine – although people with certain health conditions and children under 11 are exempt.
Mr Watling has urged people not to confront those not wearing one following his own altercation with a young man on a train - and instead asked those concerned to contact the police.
“There have also been instances where confrontations have led to verbal abuse and near violent altercation," he said.
He added that it was also unfair for people to take it upon themselves to demand evidence of another passenger's exemption.
But would you challenge a fellow passenger on public transport who failed to wear a mask?
For the full story, click here.