Jet2 have issued an important update for holidaymakers planning on heading to the Canary Islands in Spain.

We've put together the latest information from the travel firm.

What have Jet2 said?

A spokesperson from Jet2 said: “Due to the current government travel advice, we have taken the decision to suspend flights and holidays to the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote) up to and including 26th September.

“Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we have been repeatedly recognised for how we have been looking after them, offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, a Refund Credit Note or a full cash refund, and we will continue to do this.

“For bookings due to travel to the Canary Islands from 27th September onwards, we are continuing to monitor the situation very closely, and will provide an additional update once we receive further information from the government.

“Once again, we would like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding.”

Where can holidaymakers go if they need further information?

More information can be found at: https://www.jet2.com/flights/safe-travel/travel-requirements.

What is the latest travel informtion frojm the foreign office relating to Spain?

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advise against all non-essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country.

This advice is based on evidence of increases in cases of COVID-19 across Spain.

The FCDO is not advising those already travelling in Spain to leave at this time. Travellers should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect themselves and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus.

If you are returning from Spain you will be required to self-isolate on your return to the UK, but the FCDO is not advising you to cut short your visit. You should contact your tour operator or airline if you have any questions about your return journey.

For more details, visit: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain.