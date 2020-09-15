A LIFE-SAVING organisation had a busy month in August after having to rescue several people in need of help.
The Walton and Frinton RNLI Lifeboat crew was deployed ten times last month alone.
The volunteer team had to respond to a variety of calls, which all differed in severity and urgency.
Amidst the chaos of Storm Francis, for example, a lone yachtsman had be assisted after getting into difficulty in the Walton Backwaters.
Another yacht also had to freed from under-water obstructions, and the team were also called to join a multi-agency search off of Felixstowe.
There were also four inshore incidents, involving inflatables and stranded swimmers, as well as two jobs for which the RNLI was eventually told to stand down.