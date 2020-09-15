A SPECIALIST policing team detected more than 600 offences throughout Tendring across the Bank Holiday weekend.
Officers from the Road Crime Unit spent the last weekend in August carrying out speed enforcement in the district, after worried residents raised concerns to the force.
Focusing primarily on small villages, as well as some larger towns, the hardworking team travelled more than 1,200 miles in their quest for justice, uncovering 645 offences.
As a result, one person was arrested on suspicion of fraud for false representation, while 636 others were founding to be travelling at excessive speed.
