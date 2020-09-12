A DRAMATIC group of performing artists will put on a spectacular socially distanced show for theatre fans to mark an impressive milestone.
The Mad About Theatre Company is performing its 20th anniversary show at Plough Corner, on September 13.
As a result of coronavirus, the fantastic line-up of actors, actresses, and musicians have been rehearsing in gardens, on social media, and via video calls.
The highlight of the event is set to be the highly dramatic, The Masked Menace of Malmesbury', but a variety of performances will also impress the audience.
Guests are asked to take along chairs and picnic blankets to the performance, and "socially spacious" seating areas will also be provided to family groups or social bubbles.
On site, there will also be free parking and a vintage tea tent selling refreshments and ice creams.
The show will start at 1pm, but tickets must be pre-booked by calling Mad About Theatre Company on 07709 315 510.