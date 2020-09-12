EVERYWHERE you look, you can see the impact coronavirus has had on our lives be it directly or indirectly.

But no organisations have been hit harder than charities.

The large-scale events which were the lifeblood of many beloved organisations have had to be put on ice, seemingly indefinitely.

And none need our support more than the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

All you really need to know about them is in their slogan - the life-saving charity.

That is what they do day in and day out, and it is likely what they did for youngster Tom Goulding.

He was hit by a bike, suffered compound fractures, and could have lost his leg.

But thanks to the swift action of the air ambulance crew he was whisked off to hospital and administered drugs on the way to help him cope with the excruciating pain.

Mum Freya says he, and her family, are in awe of what they did for him.

And rightly so.

Times are tough for lots of people right now. Money is tight.

There are plenty of worthy causes who will be asking us to part with our hard earned cash over the coming weeks and months.

Each of them will have their own needs and do their own good. But the air ambulance is something we may all require with no warning.

If you can, help them during Air Ambulance Week and make sure they can help you.